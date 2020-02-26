By EUobserver

German chancellor, Angela Merkel, became irritated of Dutch prime minister, Mark Rutte's, refusal to negotiate the EU budget proposals at the special EU summit on the multi-annual budget and called it "childish behaviour", according to the Volkskrant. Spanish prime minister Pedro Sanchez asked if "Rutte realised that he [Sanchez] represented more people than all the 'frugal countries' together". Together with French president Emmanuel Macron, Merkel tried to mediate a solution.