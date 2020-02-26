Wednesday

26th Feb 2020

Budget: Merkel blames Rutte's 'childish behaviour'

By

German chancellor, Angela Merkel, became irritated of Dutch prime minister, Mark Rutte's, refusal to negotiate the EU budget proposals at the special EU summit on the multi-annual budget and called it "childish behaviour", according to the Volkskrant. Spanish prime minister Pedro Sanchez asked if "Rutte realised that he [Sanchez] represented more people than all the 'frugal countries' together". Together with French president Emmanuel Macron, Merkel tried to mediate a solution.

Lisbeth Kirk

