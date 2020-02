By EUobserver

Former German environment minister Norbert Roettgen on Tuesday officially declared his bid to become the leader of Angela Merkel's centre-right party, the Christian Democratic Union. Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, who had been slated to replace Merkel as chancellor, announced last month she is stepping down as party leader. Roettgen faces three other candidates. Merkel had fired Roettgen as environment minister in 2012 after a state election defeat in North Rhine-Westphalia.