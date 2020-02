By EUobserver

In an internal email, the European Parliament has asked employees who travelled to areas with multiple coronavirus infections to stay at home. It concerns those who visited within the past 14 days the Italian regions of Lombardy, Piedmont, Emilia-Romagna or Veneto, as well as China, Hong Kong, Macau, Singapore or South Korea. They are also asked to check their body temperature twice a day during these two weeks.