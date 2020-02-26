Wednesday

26th Feb 2020

Surge in Latin American asylum seekers to EU

By

Asylum applications from Venezuela, Colombia, El Salvador, and Honduras - which do not need visas to enter Europe - surged last year, helping to push up overall numbers by 13 percent to 714,000, the EU said Wednesday. Largest national numbers came from Syria (72,000) and Afghanistan (60,000). Syrians stood the best chance of getting shelter (85 percent approval rate), but the 22,000 Venezuelans who applied had a five percent chance.

NGOs urge EU to tackle meat consumption 'problem'

"Food and agriculture are at the heart of the ecological crisis. This is one area where doing right by the planet means doing right by people in the most obvious way," said head of policy at NGO BirdLife, Ariel Brunner.

Coronavirus: voices from a quarantined Italian town

Panic-buying, plus resentment at the media for fuelling the panic, are the paradoxical responses of residents of the Italian towns of Vicenza and Vo', where Italy's first victim of the coronavirus died last Friday.

Greek island riots require measured response, says EU

Residents on the Greek islands of Lesbos and Chios have been met with riot police, following protests against plans to erect new migrant detention camps. The European Commission says measures by Athens' authorities must be "necessary and proportionate."

Roll out red carpet - or recycle it? Green Deal's EU blindspot

In Europe the rate of recycling carpet is shockingly low at 1-3 percent. Recyclers stay away from old carpets because they don't know which (potentially dangerous) chemicals they contain, or because they are very complex due to multiple materials used.

