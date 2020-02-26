By EUobserver

Asylum applications from Venezuela, Colombia, El Salvador, and Honduras - which do not need visas to enter Europe - surged last year, helping to push up overall numbers by 13 percent to 714,000, the EU said Wednesday. Largest national numbers came from Syria (72,000) and Afghanistan (60,000). Syrians stood the best chance of getting shelter (85 percent approval rate), but the 22,000 Venezuelans who applied had a five percent chance.