By EUobserver

Germany's top court ruled on Wednesday that prohibiting assisted suicide is incompatible with the constitution, opening the door for legislating euthanasia in Germany, and allow doctors to provide patients lethal treatment after counselling, DW reported. The court concluded that individuals have a right to "self-determined" suicide. In Europe, euthanasia is legal in Belgium, Luxembourg and the Netherlands - although Spain wants to legalise it for terminally-ill patients.