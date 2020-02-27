Ticker
Unionist parties criticise talks between Spain and Catalonia
By EUobserver
The head of the Spanish People's Party, Pablo Casado, said on Wednesday that the bilateral negotiation between Spain and Catalonia would break up Spain's sovereignty. "[Spanish prime minister] is even taking the health minister with him [to talks with the Catalan government] to negotiate with the pro-independence virus rather than implementing measures to mitigate the effects of the coronavirus," he said. The liberal Ciudadanos (Citizens) party also questioned the meeting.