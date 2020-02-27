By EUobserver

The head of the Spanish People's Party, Pablo Casado, said on Wednesday that the bilateral negotiation between Spain and Catalonia would break up Spain's sovereignty. "[Spanish prime minister] is even taking the health minister with him [to talks with the Catalan government] to negotiate with the pro-independence virus rather than implementing measures to mitigate the effects of the coronavirus," he said. The liberal Ciudadanos (Citizens) party also questioned the meeting.