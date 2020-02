By EUobserver

A Chechen opposition blogger, Tumso Abdurakhmanov, who fled to Poland, defended himself against an assassination attempt by a Russian attacker on Wednesday, he said in a video post. The incident comes after Zelimkhan Khangoshvili, a Georgian exile in Germany, was shot dead in Berlin last August in a killing also linked to Russia and after the attempted assassination of Sergei Skripal, a former Russian spy, in the UK in 2018.