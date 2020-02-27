By EUobserver

The EU is open to relaxing budgetary rules for countries hit by the coronavirus outbreak, the Italian EU commissioner for financial affairs, Paolo Gentiloni, has said. The rules contained "flexibility clauses linked to so-called exceptional circumstances," he said in Brussels on Wednesday, according to Reuters. There was already "partial materialisation" of the outbreak's negative economic impact, he added, after Italy urged the EU for greater leniency earlier this week.