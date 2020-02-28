Friday

28th Feb 2020

Ticker

Report: UK will not participate in European Arrest Warrant

By

The UK will not seek to continue with participation in the European Arrest Warrant (EAW) after Brexit, according to government documents seen by The Guardian. That is despite requests to the government from UK police chiefs to keep current EU arrangements. The UK is also not seeking membership of Eurojust, the EU agency that works to coordinate investigations and prosecutions between EU member states, the dossier says.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or join as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

Migrant deal with Turkey 'still stands', says EU Commission

The European Commission says the 2016 deal with Turkey to stem migration flows towards Greece "still stands". The comments follow reports Turkey had opened its borders to allow refugees and migrants into Greece and Bulgaria.

Feature

Coronavirus hysteria hits Romania

Romanian authorities earlier this week confirmed the first, and only, case of coronavirus infection - yet public hysteria over a possible national outbreak hit the country days before.

Borrell: Africa 'needs guns' for stability

The EU's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said the EU will help provide Africa with more guns to fight terrorism. "We need guns, we need arms, we need military capacities," he said in Addis Ababa.

News in Brief

  1. Coronavirus: stock markets face worst week since 2008
  2. Industry: put energy-efficiency into EU climate law
  3. Turkey says will no longer stop migration to EU
  4. Report: EU preparing to use new cyber sanctions
  5. Member states spent €106bn on environmental protection
  6. Report: UK will not participate in European Arrest Warrant
  7. New Heathrow runway ruled illegal over climate change
  8. Greece pledges to prevent coronavirus reaching islands

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersScottish parliament seeks closer collaboration with the Nordic Council
  2. UNESDAFrom Linear to Circular – check out UNESDA's new blog
  3. Nordic Council of Ministers40 years of experience have proven its point: Sustainable financing actually works
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic and Baltic ministers paving the way for 5G in the region
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersEarmarked paternity leave – an effective way to change norms
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Climate Action Weeks in December

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us