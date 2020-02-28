Ticker
Report: UK will not participate in European Arrest Warrant
By EUobserver
The UK will not seek to continue with participation in the European Arrest Warrant (EAW) after Brexit, according to government documents seen by The Guardian. That is despite requests to the government from UK police chiefs to keep current EU arrangements. The UK is also not seeking membership of Eurojust, the EU agency that works to coordinate investigations and prosecutions between EU member states, the dossier says.