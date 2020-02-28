Friday

28th Feb 2020

Report: UK will not participate in European Arrest Warrant

By

The UK will not seek to continue with participation in the European Arrest Warrant (EAW) after Brexit, according to government documents seen by The Guardian. That is despite requests to the government from UK police chiefs to keep current EU arrangements. The UK is also not seeking membership of Eurojust, the EU agency that works to coordinate investigations and prosecutions between EU member states, the dossier says.

Dear EPP: Please, please expel Orban

As a member of Orbán's opposition in Hungary and Renew in parliament, I am here to remind you whom you are choosing between. Is your political home in the pro-European centre or in Orbán's camp of far-right authoritarian nativists?

WHO on coronavirus in Europe: 'be prepared'

The European Commission also urged EU member states to review their pandemic plans and to inform it about their healthcare capabilities in response to the outbreak.

