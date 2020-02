By EUobserver

In 2018, EU member states spent almost €106bn on environmental protection, representing 1.7 percent of total government expenditure, according to statistics from Eurostat on Thursday. This is equivalent to 0.8 percent of GDP. The Netherlands, Belgium, Greece and Malta spent the most on environmental protection (more than one percent of GDP) while Finland, Lithuania and Cyrpus spent the least (lower than 0.4 percent).