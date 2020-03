By EUobserver

The coronavirus is now spreading at a slower pace in China, but has already claimed nearly 3,000 fatalities, German daily Deutsche Welle wrote. Worldwide infections are soaring, with more than 86,000 confirmed cases globally. Infections are rising quickly in Europe too. Italy, in particular, has been unable to contain the virus' spread, registering a 50 percent increase in cases in the past 24 hours, Deutsche Welle said.