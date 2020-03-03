Tuesday

3rd Mar 2020

Ticker

Polish candidate wants to rebuild EU ties

By

The centre-right opposition Civic Platform party's candidate for presidential elections in Poland in May has said she wanted to repair EU ties. "I will rebuild true partnerships with the EU," Małgorzata Kidawa-Błońska told a rally on Saturday, Reuters reports. "Our children are suffocating from smog and our government, instead of investing in clean technologies, invests in Russian coal and does not allow Poles to use European green money," she said.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or join as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

Agenda

EU climate law and Thunberg visit This WEEK

The European Commission will on Wednesday unveil the first-ever EU climate law, while environmental activist Greta Thunberg is in Brussels to meet with the college of commissioners and MEPs. Environmental ministers will also gather to discuss future climate developments.

Opinion

EU minimum wage - a view from Poland

An EU minimum wage would vary between member states, at 60 percent of their respective average or median national wages. Six countries would be obliged to introduce a minimum wage. Is this a whim or a necessity?

Migrant deal with Turkey 'still stands', EU says

The European Commission says the 2016 deal with Turkey to stem migration flows towards Greece "still stands". The comments follow reports Turkey had opened its borders to allow refugees and migrants into Greece and Bulgaria.

News in Brief

  1. EU officials press France to give way on enlargement
  2. EU raises coronavirus risk-level to 'high'
  3. EU leadership heads to Greek-Turkish border on Tuesday
  4. EU tourism 'losing €1bn a month' due to coronavirus
  5. Nearly 3,000 coronavirus deaths in China
  6. Polish candidate wants to rebuild EU ties
  7. Envoy to help vulnerable EU nationals in UK
  8. VW to compensate Germans affected by Dieselgate

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersScottish parliament seeks closer collaboration with the Nordic Council
  2. UNESDAFrom Linear to Circular – check out UNESDA's new blog
  3. Nordic Council of Ministers40 years of experience have proven its point: Sustainable financing actually works
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic and Baltic ministers paving the way for 5G in the region
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersEarmarked paternity leave – an effective way to change norms
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Climate Action Weeks in December

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us