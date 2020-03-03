By EUobserver

The centre-right opposition Civic Platform party's candidate for presidential elections in Poland in May has said she wanted to repair EU ties. "I will rebuild true partnerships with the EU," Małgorzata Kidawa-Błońska told a rally on Saturday, Reuters reports. "Our children are suffocating from smog and our government, instead of investing in clean technologies, invests in Russian coal and does not allow Poles to use European green money," she said.