Wednesday

4th Mar 2020

Ticker

NGOs: Eliminate harmful chemicals in food packaging

By

More than 160 organisations signed a declaration of concern published on Tuesday that urge decision-makers to ensure that no harmful chemicals are used in food packaging. According to the report, many of those chemicals can lead to health problems, like cancer or chronic diseases. "The EU must reform its legislative framework on food contact materials since it's outdated, insufficient and inadequate," said Justine Maillot from NGO Zero Waste Europe.

Insight

What to watch in EU-UK post-Brexit talks?

UK and EU negotiators are once again hunched over the negotiating tables this week, to try to come to an agreement on their future relationship. Several hurdles will to be overcome - in a very short time.

Analysis

Europe should stop wars instead of refugees

Europe can do more to stop the wars in Syria and Libya, and thus avoid a major comeback of Isis. Avoiding the causes of new movements of refugees is smarter than just closing borders.

MEPs: 'Mass surveillance' still possible under US privacy deal

A delegation of MEPs from the civil liberties committee have warned of the remaining "deficiencies" of the EU-US 'privacy shield' framework, amid concerns over the efficiency of this mechanism to protect EU citizens' fundamental rights.

Coronavirus: EU at high risk amid global panic

The European disease prevention agency on Monday increased the risk of coronavirus infection in the EU to "high," as the outbreak spread to 18 member states. The commission also launched a "corona response team" to work on halting the disease.

News in Brief

