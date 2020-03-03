Ticker
NGOs: Eliminate harmful chemicals in food packaging
By EUobserver
More than 160 organisations signed a declaration of concern published on Tuesday that urge decision-makers to ensure that no harmful chemicals are used in food packaging. According to the report, many of those chemicals can lead to health problems, like cancer or chronic diseases. "The EU must reform its legislative framework on food contact materials since it's outdated, insufficient and inadequate," said Justine Maillot from NGO Zero Waste Europe.