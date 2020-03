By EUobserver

Russian planes fired at civilians on at least two occasions in Syria in what amounted to war crimes, UN investigators have said. A strike on Ma'arrat al-Nu'man last July killed 43 people, while one in Haas in August killed 20. "The Russian air force did not direct the attacks at a specific military objective, amounting to the war crime of launching indiscriminate attacks in civilian areas," the UN report said.