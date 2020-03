By EUobserver

Climate activist Greta Thunberg said she is "honoured" to be on the Hungarian state media watch list after Politico said that staff there need permission to report on her. "Lists like these should never exist. But since they do, I guess it's an honour to be on them... This shows the importance of democracy. Freedom of the press is non-negotiable," she tweeted. Thunberg will be in Brussels on Wednesday.