By EUobserver

Several MEPs asked EU Parliament president David Sassoli why climate activist Greta Thunberg's event can go ahead on Wednesday when all other visitors are banned due to fears over the coronavirus. Centre-right EPP MEP Nuno Melo asked in an email: "I would like to request to hear the considered reasons for the exception granted to the citizen Greta Thunberg." Around 130 events have been cancelled due to the lockdown.