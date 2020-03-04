By EUobserver

The EU Commission is evaluating the compatibility of German ex-commissioner Guenther Oettinger's possible job at the Hungarian Science Policy Council with EU rules, an EU official said. Oettinger formally told the commission on 26 February, after being appointed to by Hungarian PM Viktor Orban on 5 February. Ex-commissioners have to notify the executive within "a minimum of two months". The commission then checks and authorises the role.