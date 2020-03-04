Wednesday

4th Mar 2020

Ticker

EU Commission probes Oettinger's new Hungary job

By

The EU Commission is evaluating the compatibility of German ex-commissioner Guenther Oettinger's possible job at the Hungarian Science Policy Council with EU rules, an EU official said. Oettinger formally told the commission on 26 February, after being appointed to by Hungarian PM Viktor Orban on 5 February. Ex-commissioners have to notify the executive within "a minimum of two months". The commission then checks and authorises the role.

Turkey calls for EU action on Idlib

The EU must help Turkey in Syria as well as honour a 2016 migration pact if it wanted the flow of refugees to end, Turkey's EU embassy has said.

Analysis

What does Erdogan want?

By opening Turkey's border, Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan wants to push Europe into supporting him in Ankara's negotiations with Russia's Vladimir Putin for a deal on Syria's Idlib.

Focus

EU climate law slammed for delaying action

The EU's unprecedented climate law will be unveiled on Wednesday, making its 2050 climate-neutrality goal irreversible, but proposal has been criticised for postponing action on the 'climate emergency'.

Commission silent on Greece suspending asylum claims

Greece is now "Europe's shield" said the European Commission, as it shores up border patrols on the Turkish border. But when it comes to Greece suspending asylum claims, the same institution was unable to comment.

Column

And what if Brexit becomes a success?

In some parts of the world people are used to unpredictability. Europeans are not. Brexit has made them aware of the importance to stay together, especially in an increasingly-hostile environemnt with powers like Russia, Turkey, China and the US.

Opinion

An EU migration policy revolution from the courts?

Critics misread the public mood when they claim that migration restrictions are a sign of creeping authoritarianism. More restrictive court judgements would result in broader support for common migration policies across the EU.

