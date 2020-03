By EUobserver

Germany is home to the most "super-rich" people in the EU and third worldwide after the US and China, according to a survey by consultancy firm Knight Frank. There were 23,708 people worth €27m each or more in Germany last year, it noted. France (18,776), the UK (14,367), Italy (10,701) and Ireland (1,343) also scored high in the ranking. Japan (17,013) came fourth top while Russia came ninth (8,924).