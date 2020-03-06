Friday

6th Mar 2020

Ticker

UK's ex-commissioner joins Oxford University

Julian King, the final UK European commissioner before Brexit, has joined Oxford University as a visiting fellow. King was responsible for security policy at the European Commission, focussing on counter-terrorism, cyber threats, political disinformation, and counter-radicalisation. He now joins the Oxford Internet Institute, part of the university. King said "I look forward to ... help deepen our collective understanding of EU and national internet security policy, and develop appropriate standards."

