By EUobserver

China, the world's biggest polluter, reduced its emissions by 25 percent since the coronavirus outbreak in January, according to an analysis of Lauri Myllyvirta at the University of Helsinki's centre for research on energy and clean air. "For something like this to happen virtually overnight is very much unprecedented," Myllyvirta told the DW on Thursday. So far, over 80,400 cases of coronavirus, and 3,013 deaths, were registered in China.