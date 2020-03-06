By EUobserver

Following Iran and Italy's lead, Greece announced on Thursday a 48-hour shutdown of educational institutions, including "a suspension of all mass gatherings" at theatres, cinemas, museums, and sports events in three regions to contain the spread of the coronavirus, the Guardian reported. The Peloponnese regions affected are Achaia and Elis and the island of Zakynthos. The country recorded 31 infections, but no fatalities.