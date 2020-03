By EUobserver

Scottish judges on Thursday halted the procedure to suspend the European arrest warrant issued against Catalan MEP Clara Ponsatí (who was residing in Scotland), until the European Parliament votes on the extent of her immunity as a member of the chamber, according to the daily Catalan News. Ponsatí's lawyer, Aamer Anwar, said that this decision was "another victory against Spain's abuse of the rule of law".