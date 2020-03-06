Ticker
Report: Poland proposes end to airline CO2 credits
By EUobserver
Poland, backed by seven other EU states, proposed ending carbon breaks for airlines at an EU environment ministers' meeting on Thursday, Reuters reports. Airlines benefit from €800m a year of special credits under the European Emissions Trading (ETS) scheme in which polluters pay to offset harm done. But the airline credits undermined the purpose of the ETS, Poland, which is not usually known for its climate-friendliness, said.