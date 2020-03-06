Ticker
Coronavirus: EU parliament cancels Strasbourg plenary
By EUobserver
European Parliament president David Sassoli announced the EP's medical service states that the health risks are considered to be significantly higher if parliament's plenary session next week takes place in Strasbourg. "On the basis of this evaluation, due to force majeure, I decided that the necessary security conditions are not in place for the usual transfer of the European Parliament to Strasbourg for the plenary session next week", he said.