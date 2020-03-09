Ticker
Dutch families seek 'truth and justice' at MH17 trial
By EUobserver
Three Russians and a man from eastern Ukraine go on trial in absentia in The Netherlands Monday accused by Dutch prosecutors of downing flight MH17 in Ukraine in 2014, killing 298 mostly Dutch people. "The start of the criminal trial ... marks an important milestone towards establishing the truth, and achieving justice," the EU foreign service said on Saturday. It also urged Russia "to cooperate fully" with an ongoing investigation.