Monday

9th Mar 2020

Dutch families seek 'truth and justice' at MH17 trial

By

Three Russians and a man from eastern Ukraine go on trial in absentia in The Netherlands Monday accused by Dutch prosecutors of downing flight MH17 in Ukraine in 2014, killing 298 mostly Dutch people. "The start of the criminal trial ... marks an important milestone towards establishing the truth, and achieving justice," the EU foreign service said on Saturday. It also urged Russia "to cooperate fully" with an ongoing investigation.

Coronavirus: EU ministers urge members to share supplies

EU health ministers voiced concerns about the possible shortage of protective equipment and medicines in some member states, after Germany, France, and the Czech Republic blocked the export of anti-virus gear.

EU-Africa strategy and circular economy plan This WEEK

The European Commission is set to unveil the EU-Africa and the circular economy strategy this week. Additionally, MEPs will hold the plenary session in Brussels after the president David Sassoli cancelled the plenary in Strasbourg due to the coronavirus outbreak.

How corporate lobbyists steer EU law-making

Former EUobserver investigations editor Peter Teffer has written a new book about how lobbying in the EU works. The EU's focus on the internal market offers corporate lobbyists a perfect means to forward their interests.

