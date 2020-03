By EUobserver

Over 3,600 scientists - from all EU countries and beyond - said on Monday the European Commission's proposal for the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) post-2020 must be "drastically improved" to stop harming the environment. They proposed 10 points to reform the CAP. The scientists said that EU authorities are diluting the environmental ambitions of the CAP "to defend the interests of a few at the expense of the many".