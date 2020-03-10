Ticker
Commission publishes EU green investment 'rules'
By EUobserver
The European Commission published on Monday the rules for sustainable finance, also known as "EU taxonomy" - which aims to help investors and consumers to identify economic activities that can unambiguously be considered environmentally green. Nuclear was not included as it is impossible "to conclude that the nuclear energy value chain does not cause significant harm to other environmental objectives on the time scales in question," says the report.