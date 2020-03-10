Tuesday

10th Mar 2020

Ticker

Commission publishes EU green investment 'rules'

By

The European Commission published on Monday the rules for sustainable finance, also known as "EU taxonomy" - which aims to help investors and consumers to identify economic activities that can unambiguously be considered environmentally green. Nuclear was not included as it is impossible "to conclude that the nuclear energy value chain does not cause significant harm to other environmental objectives on the time scales in question," says the report.

Analysis

First 100 days: Digital and Green Deal policies hit by crises

The first 100 days of Ursula von der Leyen's commission were supposed to be about the digital and environmental transitions. However, that agenda has been hit by first the coronavirus, and now the Greek border situation.

EU declares Africa 'most important' global partner

The European Commission has a new strategy for Africa. The proposal, whose details have yet to be worked out, spans broad issues like climate, energy, digital transformation, jobs, peace, governance, and migration.

Opinion

New EU migration pact must dust off fundamental rights

The EU's new Pact on Migration and Asylum is an opportunity to take a different approach. To take a breath, to remember the values that the European project was founded upon, and to dust off the good old fundamental rights.

Stakeholder

Nordic PMs: We're committed to protecting women's rights

The Nordic countries' success in promoting gender equality is a result of targeted government policies and strong civil societies. It has proven not only to be the right thing to do but also the smart thing to do.

