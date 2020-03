By EUobserver

Italy's government has ordered all shops, bars and restaurants across the entire country to close. Italy's death toll due from coronavirus rose by 31 percent in the space of 24 hours to a total of 827. Only those selling "basic necessities", such as pharmacies and supermarkets, can remain open. Prime mInister Giuseppe Conte asked people not to "rush to the supermarkets" as shelves would be restocked as normal.