Thursday

12th Mar 2020

Ticker

Von der Leyen and Michel criticise Trump's travel ban

By

Leading EU officials have said the US was wrong to have "unilaterally and without consultation" imposed a travel ban on 26 EU states over the pandemic. "Coronavirus is a global crisis, not limited to any continent, and requires cooperation rather than unilateral action," European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen and European Council president Charles Michel said on Thursday. The EU was "taking strong action" on the virus, they added.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or join as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

Opinion

EU's new Africa strategy misses the mark

The EU's new Africa strategy promises relentless support for "a comprehensive continent-to-continent free trade area" - and ignores the risks posed by trade liberalisation where labour, fiscal and social regulation is immensely diverse and sometimes weak.

Up to Greece to investigate 'black site', EU says

Revelations by the New York Times that Greece is running a black site where asylum seekers are detained, denied legal rights and then deported, will not be probed by the European Commission.

Europe prepares piecemeal coronavirus shutdown

EU countries have introduced partial travel bans, shut down schools, sports and cultural events, closed cinemas and theatres in an effort to slow down the spread of covonavirus. Fears over the economic turmoil also grow.

Green Deal

EU declares war on 'throw-away culture'

A new circular economy strategy was adopted on Wednesday intended to strengthen the EU's economy, empower consumers and protect the environment. However, it fails to set targets for the EU's so-called 'material footprint' and waste reduction for specific waste streams.

Feature

Death in Venice? Italy's tourism on life-support

"This is the worst crisis Italy has had to face since the end of the Second World War" says Emanuele Felice, professor of economic history at the University of Chieti-Pescara, and economic advisor to Italy's Democratic Party.

News in Brief

  1. Von der Leyen and Michel criticise Trump's travel ban
  2. Italy closes all shops, restaurants, and bars
  3. Trump suspends all travel from EU to US
  4. Coronavirus: UK-EU Brexit talks 'may be' affected
  5. German court refuses Polish extradition over rule of law
  6. Slovakia arrests 12 judges in journalist murder case
  7. WHO declares coronavirus a pandemic
  8. Turkish F-16 fighter jets spotted above Greek border

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersScottish parliament seeks closer collaboration with the Nordic Council
  2. UNESDAFrom Linear to Circular – check out UNESDA's new blog
  3. Nordic Council of Ministers40 years of experience have proven its point: Sustainable financing actually works
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic and Baltic ministers paving the way for 5G in the region
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersEarmarked paternity leave – an effective way to change norms
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Climate Action Weeks in December

Latest News

  1. EU's new Africa strategy misses the mark
  2. Up to Greece to investigate 'black site', EU says
  3. EU or US: Who's in charge of Kosovo-Serbia talks?
  4. Europe prepares piecemeal coronavirus shutdown
  5. EU declares war on 'throw-away culture'
  6. Death in Venice? Italy's tourism on life-support
  7. EU unveils new industry plan, but is it green enough?
  8. A credible and accountable EU foreign service? Not yet

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us