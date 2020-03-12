By EUobserver

Leading EU officials have said the US was wrong to have "unilaterally and without consultation" imposed a travel ban on 26 EU states over the pandemic. "Coronavirus is a global crisis, not limited to any continent, and requires cooperation rather than unilateral action," European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen and European Council president Charles Michel said on Thursday. The EU was "taking strong action" on the virus, they added.