By EUobserver

Shares in leading airlines tumbled by over 10 percent Thursday, aggravated by a US travel ban on the EU, prompting the industry's world body, The International Air Transport Association (IATA), to call for help. "Without a lifeline from governments we'll have a sectoral financial crisis piled on top of the public health emergency," IATA director-general Alexandre de Juniac said. Transatlantic routes account for 20-30 percent of large European operators' revenue.