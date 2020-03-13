Friday

13th Mar 2020

Ticker

Airlines warn of 'sectoral crisis' as shares tumble

By

Shares in leading airlines tumbled by over 10 percent Thursday, aggravated by a US travel ban on the EU, prompting the industry's world body, The International Air Transport Association (IATA), to call for help. "Without a lifeline from governments we'll have a sectoral financial crisis piled on top of the public health emergency," IATA director-general Alexandre de Juniac said. Transatlantic routes account for 20-30 percent of large European operators' revenue.

Coronavirus

Markets plunge after ECB and EU fail to convince

US president Donald Trump hit the EU economy with an unexpected travel ban, while markets went into a freefall after disappointment with the European Central Bank's measures to offset the coronavirus fallout.

EU offers Greek island migrants €2,000 to go home

Some 5,000 people stuck on the Greek islands will each be offered €2,000 to go home. The scheme, which will take several weeks before it is officially launched, will be valid for one month.

Opinion

Von der Leyen's Greek 'shield' will not work

The EU's only response so far is to work with Greece to strengthen the border into south-east Europe - a short-term measure which fails to deal with Turkey's intention to pressure the EU into supporting its wider agenda in Syria.

