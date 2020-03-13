By EUobserver

Greece ought to let people apply for asylum and the European Commission would "like to know more about" reports Greece had operated a 'black' detention site where would-be applicants were mistreated, Ylva Johansson, a Swedish EU commissioner said in Athens on Thursday. "Individuals in the European Union have the right to apply for asylum. This is in the treaty, this is in international law. This we can't suspend," Johansson said.