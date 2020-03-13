By EUobserver

The Netherlands says it will not take from Greece any unaccompanied children and teenagers seeking asylum and refuge. "We are not willing to take over children," said Dutch migration minister Ankie Broekers-Knol. Instead, she said the country was willing to send Greece experts to help with migrant registration and identification. Croatia, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Luxembourg and Portugal have pledged to take 1,600 minors from Greece.