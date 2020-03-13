Friday

13th Mar 2020

Ticker

WHO: Europe is 'epicentre' of coronavirus pandemic

Europe has become the epicentre of the COVID-19 pandemic, with more reported cases and deaths than the rest of the world combined, apart from China, the World Health Organization said late Friday. "More cases are now being reported everyday than were reported in China at the height of its epidemic", Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO secretary-general said, adding: "Our message to countries continues to be: you must take a comprehensive approach."

Coronavirus

Romania braces for 1.3m workers' Easter return

The travel ban is proving tricky as Italy is home to over 1.3 million Romania migrants, who, mostly, are expected to come home for the Easter holiday next month.

Coronavirus

Markets plunge after ECB and EU fail to convince

US president Donald Trump hit the EU economy with an unexpected travel ban, while markets went into a freefall after disappointment with the European Central Bank's measures to offset the coronavirus fallout.

EU offers Greek island migrants €2,000 to go home

Some 5,000 people stuck on the Greek islands will each be offered €2,000 to go home. The scheme is likely to take several weeks before officially launched and will be valid for one month.

News in Brief

Stakeholders' Highlights

