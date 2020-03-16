By EUobserver

The EU should impose asset freezes and visa bans on Russian national Yevgeniy Prigozhin and his Wagner "mercenary" firm, five US senators have said in a letter to the EU ambassador to Washington Stavros Lambrinidis. Wagner was active in conflicts in the Central African Republic, Libya, Madagascar, Sudan, Syria, and Venezuela, the senators said. But its status as a private firm gave Russia "deniability" on "spreading malign influence" overseas.