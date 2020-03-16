Ticker
Belgium forms emergency government to fight corona
By EUobserver
Belgian political leaders agreed Sunday to form an emergency government to fight the coronavirus. The caretaker government of prime minister Sophie Wilmès (MR/liberal) would receive extraordinary powers to take all measures needed for six months. Several opposition parties - the centre-left PS and Sp.a, the right-wing NVA, and two Green parties, Cdh and Défi - would support the minority government. On Monday, Wilmès will be appointed "formateur" by the king.