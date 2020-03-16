By EUobserver

Belgian political leaders agreed Sunday to form an emergency government to fight the coronavirus. The caretaker government of prime minister Sophie Wilmès (MR/liberal) would receive extraordinary powers to take all measures needed for six months. Several opposition parties - the centre-left PS and Sp.a, the right-wing NVA, and two Green parties, Cdh and Défi - would support the minority government. On Monday, Wilmès will be appointed "formateur" by the king.