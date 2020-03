By EUobserver

Islamic fundamentalist group Isis has warned its people to avoid Europe due to coronavirus. "The healthy should not enter the land of the epidemic and the afflicted should not exit from it," al-Naba, the group's news weekly newsletter, said in its last edition, according to US publication Homeland Security Today. Isis is based in the Middle East and Africa. "Cover the mouth when yawning and sneezing," al-Naba also said.