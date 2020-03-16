By EUobserver

EU financial affairs commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis has dampened UK hopes to settle, by 30 June, the terms of access for City of London firms to Europe after the Brexit transition period expires. "As agreed in the political declaration [added to the UK withdrawal deal], this means proceeding with the assessments, not taking political decisions by that date," Dombrovskis said in a letter to London seen by British newspaper Financial Times.