Monday

16th Mar 2020

Ticker

Former EU top diplomat Solana has coronavirus

By

Former Nato secretary general and EU foreign affairs chief, Javier Solana, 77, was hospitalised with coronavirus in his native Spain last Wednesday, Spanish newspaper ABC reported Friday. Solana was doing well and was in hospital for observation only, sources told the Reuters news agency. Solana himself, who now works with several think-tanks, also continued to tweet about macroeconomics and climate change over the weekend in a sign of health.

