Ticker
Coronavirus: Spain closes borders
By EUobserver
Spain on Monday closed its borders to contain the coronavirus. "We are concerned about the health of the citizens who are in Spain, with no distinctions made based on ethnicity or religion," said the interior minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska, who explained that the measure will last for 30 days. Germany, Czech Republic, Cyprus, Denmark, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Slovakia and Slovenia (which only closed its border with Italy) also closed borders.