By EUobserver

US tech firm Apple has been penalised €1.1bn by French anti-trust regulator, the Autorité de la Concurrence, in the biggest such fine in its history. "Apple and its two wholesalers [French firms Tech Data and Ingram Micro] agreed to not compete against each other," it said. Apple denied wrongdoing and pledged to appeal. The move comes after EU regulators also levied record fines against US tech firms in recent years.