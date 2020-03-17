By EUobserver

"As of tomorrow noon, external borders of the European Union and the [passport-free] Schengen area will be closed. All travel between non-EU countries and the European Union will be suspended for 30 days," French president Emmanuel Macron said on TV on Monday. EU leaders are holding a video-summit on Tuesday to formally agree the anti-coronavirus measure, proposed by the European Commission. French nationals will be allowed to return home.