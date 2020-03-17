Tuesday

17th Mar 2020

Ticker

Worldwide coronavirus cases pass 180,000

By

Global infections of coronavirus have passed 180,000 and currently stand at 182,406, the Johns Hopkins University in the US, which is keeping a global tally, has said. There have been 7,154 deaths and 79,433 recoveries. The countries with the highest number of cases were China (81,050), Italy (27,980), Iran (14,991), Spain (9,942), South Korea (8,320), Germany (7,272), France (6,650), the US (4,661), Switzerland (2,330), and the United Kingdom (1,553).

Analysis

Coronavirus: Lessons from Italy

What are Italy's mistakes and achievements in the fight against Covid-19? What are the biggest challenges? What are the citizens' greatest concerns? And how are people reacting?

Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Spain's lockdown will 'last more than 15 days'

Spain's lockdown involves never-before-seen measures, such as nationalisation of private health providers and closure of non-essential shops, but crowds on Monday morning showed teleworking was being only partly implemented.

