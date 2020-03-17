By EUobserver

Global infections of coronavirus have passed 180,000 and currently stand at 182,406, the Johns Hopkins University in the US, which is keeping a global tally, has said. There have been 7,154 deaths and 79,433 recoveries. The countries with the highest number of cases were China (81,050), Italy (27,980), Iran (14,991), Spain (9,942), South Korea (8,320), Germany (7,272), France (6,650), the US (4,661), Switzerland (2,330), and the United Kingdom (1,553).